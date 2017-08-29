Last week rapper AKA took to social media to share his latest 'toy' with fans.

The 29-year-old rapper, whose real name is Kiernan Forbes, bought himself a flashy BMW i8 and shared a series of videos and photos, with one captioned: "Be careful" what you wish for".

Be careful what you wish for 🔥 pic.twitter.com/efMAb4JDEv — AKA (@akaworldwide) August 26, 2017

Tweeps were genuinely happy for the local star and many still, but some came down on him pretty hard on Tuesday when AKA took to social media to brag some more.

He wrote: "Wanna take a moment to let you know that I'm grateful for all the love/support ... also, that my car is currently charging, like an iphone.(sic)"

Wanna take a moment to let you know that I'm grateful for all the love/support ... also, that my car is currently charging, like an iphone. — AKA (@akaworldwide) August 29, 2017

People claimed that AKA was resorting to his old ways after he vowed to only use his Twitter account for gig announcements and music news.

But before u said, u ain't talking bout what u drive or wear but only music. What happened to that statement — Babutuze (@BabutuzeMtuZA) August 29, 2017

One fan even took a swipe at Bonang Matheba: "Are you also charging Bonang? She might need the charges for her Grama.(sic)" he wrote.

Are you also charging Bonang? She might need the charges for her Grama. 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/RnzGjsklOi — Thabang Matlou (@ThabangMatlou12) August 29, 2017

Meanwhile, back in good ol' Los Angeles Somizi also shared a photo of himself in an i8.

Consistency. What happens in SA happens in LA. what happens on the right hand drive happens on the left. When u drive an i8 at home u drive it in Hollywood. No compromise A post shared by Somizi (@somizi) on Aug 26, 2017 at 2:23am PDT

When fans asked if he was taking a swipe at AKA, the Somizi casually said: "Wow I didn't know. I don't follow him. I've actually blocked him. So I guess it's a coincidence."

