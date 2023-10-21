Tyla gets candid about that ‘dramatic’ picture situation with Rema

South African music sensation Tyla earlier this week was a guest on The Dotty Show on Apple Music.
Tyla has been dominating the international scene after being interviewed in Sweden and now London.
During her interview with Dotty, Tyla spoke about her rise to fame, interactions with international celebrities and being South African.
“Yo, it's a flex. Like, I keep saying it like, it's such a flex to be from South Africa, especially right now,” Tyla told Dotty.
@fozademc @Tyla thank you for representing SA 🇿🇦 🙏 well well 🤍 #tyla #tyla_water #southafrica #fozademc #music #fypシ゚viral ♬ original sound - Foza De MC
“Everyone has the sense of pride for our country and we are always bragging about it(amapiano).
“We know that we have the sauce, the parties in South Africa are crazy and yeah, I'm just happy that I'm able to be one of the artists to push it more.”
Dotty asked Tyla which celebrity would she take to prom, and she said while she doesnt have any celebrity crushes, she would take Rema.
Last year, Tyla had a picture moment with the Nigerian afrobeats hitmaker which went viral, that had people thinking they are a couple.
“That was so dramatic. After that situation I realised Hollywood vibes? You can't trust everything you see. Because that looked like a scandal. But yeah, just friends,” Tyla told Dotty.
@hiptv__ “Rema and I had a scandal last year that was so dramatic even I started believing it” - Tyla 🎥: @Apple Music #tyla #watertyla #tylawater #tylawaterchallenge #rema #ravers #hiptv #viral #fyp #calmdown ♬ original sound - HipTv
Her fans will be glad to know that they will be getting more music with her debut album coming out very soon.
“I'm ready to show everyone for real. Like ‘Water’ is killing it, and I just want people to have more music out that's my sound and my vibe so they can get to know me as an artist.
“I don't wanna just be a song, you know? So I'm very excited. We have the cover, we have the name, everything is ready for this,” she told Dotty.