Tyla gets candid about that ‘dramatic’ picture situation with Rema

South African music sensation Tyla earlier this week was a guest on The Dotty Show on Apple Music. Tyla has been dominating the international scene after being interviewed in Sweden and now London.

During her interview with Dotty, Tyla spoke about her rise to fame, interactions with international celebrities and being South African. “Yo, it's a flex. Like, I keep saying it like, it's such a flex to be from South Africa, especially right now,” Tyla told Dotty.

Dotty asked Tyla which celebrity would she take to prom, and she said while she doesnt have any celebrity crushes, she would take Rema. Last year, Tyla had a picture moment with the Nigerian afrobeats hitmaker which went viral, that had people thinking they are a couple. “That was so dramatic. After that situation I realised Hollywood vibes? You can't trust everything you see. Because that looked like a scandal. But yeah, just friends,” Tyla told Dotty.