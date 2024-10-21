Tyla, Ringo Madlingozi and Sipho Makhabane to receive prestigious awards at the 2024 Samas

South African export singer, Tyla has been chosen to receive the Best International Achievement Award at the 30th South African Music Awards (Samas). The annual awards is scheduled to take place on November 2 at the Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand.

“We wish to announce that this year’s International Achievement Award recipient at the #SAMA30 is @tyla,” posted the Samas. It continued: “Tyla has taken the music world by storm, earning numerous local and international accolades. Her impressive achievements include a Grammy for Best African Music Performance, a BET Award for Best International Act and Best New Artist, as well as a VMA for Best Afrobeats. “Additionally, she was recognized at the Basadi in Music Awards for Highest Airplay—a testament to her incredible talent. With every milestone, Tyla continues to fly the South African flag high, proving that South African music is celebrated at home and recognized globally. 🌍✨.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by South African Music Awards (@thesamas_) Aside from this prominent award, the “Jump” hitmaker leads the Samas nomination list with five nods. The superstar will compete in the categories for Album of the Year, Best Female Artist of the Year, Newcomer of the Year, Best Pop Album and Best Collaboration for her song “Water” with Travis Scott.

The organisers have also announced that South African music legends, Sipho Makhabane and Ringo Madlingozi, will be honoured with Lifetime Achievement Awards at the ceremony. Speaking about Makhabane, the organisers said: “He is one of the most influential figures in South African gospel music ... Since his official retirement in 2010, Sipho has dedicated his time to nurturing the next generation of gospel talent. “We are incredibly proud to honour Sipho Makhabane for his contribution to South African music and his unwavering commitment to uplifting others.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by South African Music Awards (@thesamas_) Meanwhile, Madlingozi will be honoured for his soulful rhythms that have transcended borders for decades. “With 15 albums to his name and collaborations with musical greats like Miriam Makeba and UB40, his music carries messages of love, unity, and hope, healing hearts and inspiring change.