Ugandan socialite Zari Hassan threatens to ‘expose’ Norma Mngoma

Ugandan socialite Zarinah Hassan has taken aim at Norma Mngoma and threatened to expose her. This comes after Norma’s comments and version of events surrounding their friendship ending.

Norma was a guest on Lasizwe’s YouTube show, “Drink Or Tell The Truth”, where she was asked a question about why she and Zarinah were no longer friends. Norma and the Ugandan-born South African-based businesswoman once had a friendship that was all over social media. “I’d never talk about that and she doesn’t even know. I stopped talking to her and she started texting me, asking me that I unfollowed her and deleted her pictures and I’ve never said anything to her until today,” Norma said when asked by Lasizwe.

Norma then went on to suggest that Zarinah wasn’t “an honest” person when she said she was no longer friends with her because of a conversation Malusi Gigaba’s estranged wife had with a mutual friend of theirs. “I didn’t feel the need to ask her because I don’t want a friend who is honest only in my presence but in my absence (she’s) not.” The interview caught the attention of Zarinah who hit back.

“I’m living a drama-free life because I no longer hang with fake people like you. You were here for the likes and followers. “Every time I tagged you, you got excited when you got followers like a kid in a candy store. “The real reason behind my break-up with you was more than what your gossiping for TV clout,” said Zarinah in an Instagram Story post.

Zarinah went on to add that Norma’s estranged husband would be shocked to find out information about her. “I’m the last person you want to provoke, Norma. I will expose you. “I’ll strip you naked. Don’t come for me unless if I have called for you.