"Idols SA" judge Unathi Nkayi announced her return to radio on her Instagram page over the weekend.
Posting a video of her announcement, Nkayi shared the exciting news and said: "Guyzini, this is a national service announcement. I'm so excited. I'm going home. I got the call and they said come home and I said oh my gosh already. And they said you got three years already, you told me I need to come back."
She continued: "So I've decided to come back...I'll see you in March. Which home? Home of the afropolitan Kaya FM."