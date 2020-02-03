Unathi announces her return to Kaya FM









Unathi Nkayi. Picture: Instagram

"Idols SA" judge Unathi Nkayi announced her return to radio on her Instagram page over the weekend. Posting a video of her announcement, Nkayi shared the exciting news and said: "Guyzini, this is a national service announcement. I'm so excited. I'm going home. I got the call and they said come home and I said oh my gosh already. And they said you got three years already, you told me I need to come back."

She continued: "So I've decided to come back...I'll see you in March. Which home? Home of the afropolitan Kaya FM."





Watch the video below:





This comes after Nkayi left Metro FM in 2017. In an interview with Gareth Cliff following her exit, she said it felt like the right time to leave the station along with Glen Lewis. She also stated there was no bad blood with her former employer.



