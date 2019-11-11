Congratulating contestant Luyolo Yiba on his stellar performance on the show, Unathi said: “On behalf of the Xhosa people, we are tired of holding up the nation.”





She then went on to name several achievements by South African icons like actors John Kani and Atandwa Kani who starred in "Black Panther", Miss SA Zozibini Tunzi, Springbok captain Siya Kolisi and herself who she referred to as a published author following the release of her memoir, before including Luyolo on the list.





“We are finally happy that we have someone from the Eastern Cape in the finale,” she added.