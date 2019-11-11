Unathi Nkayi. Picture: Instagram
"Idols SA" judge Unathi Nkayi has apologised for her comments about Xhosa people being “tired of holding up the nation”. 

This comes after the judge made the comments, on live TV, that viewers and social media users labeled as ' tribalist' and ' divisive'. 

Congratulating contestant Luyolo Yiba on his stellar performance on the show, Unathi said: “On behalf of the Xhosa people, we are tired of holding up the nation.”

She then went on to name several achievements by South African icons like actors John Kani and Atandwa Kani who starred in "Black Panther", Miss SA Zozibini Tunzi, Springbok captain Siya Kolisi and herself who she referred to as a published author following the release of her memoir, before including Luyolo on the list.

“We are finally happy that we have someone from the Eastern Cape in the finale,” she added.

Although audience members in the State Theatre cheered after Unathi's comments, others did not take kindly to her comments online. 

A video of her making the comments were posted on Twitter and went viral. 
Many viewers expressed their disappointment and accused Unathi of 'dividing' the country. 
Following her hitting the top trends list in the country, the star took to Instagram to apologise for her comments. 

She said that she was trying to carry a joke that was being passed around lately. “It saddens me that I have broken so many hearts with what I said tonight. What I saw was a beautiful joke being passed around this past week by so many South Africans not necessarily Xhosa and wanted to share.”  

She further said that she was wrong to do so and apologised to those who were offended.

