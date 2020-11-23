Unathi Nkayi defends her comments on 'Idols SA'

“Idols SA” judge Unathi Nkayi defended comments she made on the show on Sunday after a social media user called her out. This comes after Unathi was called out for being “unfair’ to contestant Zama Khumalo. The only surviving woman in the competition, Zama, performed Boom Shaka’s “Thobela”. While Somizi Mhlongo-Motuang loved her vocals, he felt she had fallen short with her performance. “Vocally you killed it - it was fresh, young and current,” he said, with Randall Abrahams agreeing with him.

Unathi added that the viewers needed much more from her if she was to make it further in the competition.

She redeemed herself in the second half of the show, though, when backed by the Mzansi Gay Choir, she performed “Sweet Dreams” by Beyoncé.

Both Randall and Unathi commended her for her performance, with Somizi saying it was a beautiful performance.

While Twitter users expressed that they felt the judges were looking for issues with Zama’s performance, one Instagram user took Unathi to task.

Loyiso Thomas commented on a picture Unathi uploaded on the social media platform in which she is posing on the “Idols SA” stage.

“You being unfair to Zama sis Unathi, with respect”, commented the user.

Within minutes the radio personality and singer hit back at the comment, defending herself.

“Was I lying about Thembi doing the headstand with respect! Please don’t. Really not in the mood. I hope you wrote this on the other judge’s pages because we all felt and said the same with respect”, replied Unathi.