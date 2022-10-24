Unathi Nkayi is back to shooting after not being on TV for a year

Media personality Unathi Nkayi has not been on TV screens for a year and while she has enjoyed the time away from shooting, she is back in front of the camera and ensuring she looks her best. Mzansi viewers last saw Nkayi on their screens when she was a judge on “Idols South Africa”. After 10 incredible seasons her contract was not renewed along with Randall Abrahams.

The Star 91.9FM presenter recently revealed on Instagram that she has been hitting the gym extra hard of late and in her caption revealed that she is back to shooting. With her trainer Julia Mashala, Nkayi is now training six days a week, with two sessions on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Nkayi shared that she has truly enjoyed the rest that came with not being on TV for a year, which hadn’t happened since 2010. But that has changed.

“I don’t train this hard all year but only intensify before major events in my life. I’ve truly enjoyed the rest of not being on TV for a year, which hasn’t happened since 2010. “Now that it’s shooting season again to do it for focus, strength and confidence,” she wrote. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Unathi.Africa (@unathi.co) Besides complimenting her banging body, some fans were curious about the star’s latest project and took to the comments section of her post.

Some of Nkayi's followers referred to her as “Dokodela” (Dr) in reference to a previous post where she shared her educational aspirations. Nkayi, a journalism and drama graduate from Rhodes University, posted a picture of herself in graduation attire. The picture was taken at Oskido’s graduation party in August thrown by DJ Zinhle. In her caption, she spoke about her second name, Fundiswa, and her love-hate relationship with the name given to her by her paternal grandfather.

She explained her journey with the name and how it broke generational curses, the importance of education and its meaning to her family. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Unathi.Africa (@unathi.co) She ended her post by tossing in how “education looks good” on her, signing the note “future Dr Nkayi”, indicating her plans to take her education further. Nkayi has clarified to her followers that she is not yet referred to as “Dr Nkayi” but will be one day.