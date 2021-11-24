Unathi Nkayi no longer set to host GQ Men of The Year Awards

Local media personality Unathi Nkayi will no longer host the upcoming GQ Men of The Year Awards. The 2021 GQ Men of The Year Awards will take place on Saturday, at the Four Seasons Hotel, The Westcliff.

The ceremony recognises men and women who inspire, lead and shape the cultural landscape. GQ magazine confirmed that the former Kaya 959 host will no longer be hosting the annual awards. A statement was posted on GQ South Africa's Instagram page confirming that “due to unforeseen circumstances“ Unathi will no longer host the awards.

The decision for the move was not revealed but this is not the end of the “Idols SA” judge’s relationship with GQ. "We continue our long-standing relationship with Unathi and look forward to upcoming opportunities in the future," said GQ editor in chief Molife Kumona. A new host for the awards ceremony has not been announced.

The news of Unathi parting ways with the GQ event comes on the heels of the announcement that radio station Kaya 959 had let her go. Kaya 959 ended their relationship with the seasoned radio host prematurely due to "certain conduct that rendered the relationship intolerable going forward". "Kaya 959 can confirm that certain incidents occurred, which resulted in the breakdown of the trust relationship between the two parties.

“The business can further confirm that due process was followed and the decision was therefore made to part ways with Nkayi,” a statement said. Sizwe Dhlomo also has shared more details around the incident that resulted in Nkayi being abruptly fired from Kaya 959. Taking to Twitter to tell his side of the story on Sunday, Sizwe said: “Regarding the article in the City Press this morning, I’d just like to state that in the context of GBV in our country and even on the backdrop of Kaya’s history as an organisation, a false abuse claim is not only malicious to those it’s levelled against but it also delegitimises the claims of thousands of victims whose cases fall apart because of lack of evidence.

“Such an egregious lie is a highly irresponsible thing!” GQ’s statement, however, made no remarks on whether their decision was in response to the recent incident. It’s not all gloomy for Unathi; she will return to the hosting reins of cooking talk show, “Festive Get-Together in The Life Artois”.