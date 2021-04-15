Unathi Nkayi puts a cyberbully in his place

“Idols SA” judge Unathi Nkayi has hit back at a troll after using an old picture to take a jab at her. Taking to Instagram, Nkayi addressed the story behind an old viral photo which she was bullied for due to her appearance. In the post, @andilerh_simelane compared said picture to more recent photo and loosely translated said that money cleans you. Nkayi explains in the repost that she was sick and a journalist forced her to take the picture. In the caption of the post she said: “I would like to introduce you to @andilerh_simelane MY CYBER BULLY for TODAY.

“Tomorrow it may be someone else BUT today he woke up and decided he’s going to HUMILIATE me.

“I thought I’d give him what he wants ATTENTION.”

Last week, the Kaya FM host shared on Instagram how she's built her confidence in the hope of motivating her followers.

The star shared her thoughts on confidence, “I believe that confidence is built, not something we are born with or can all assume to possess”, said Nkayi.

She also shared that she did not always have confidence and how she believed that she did not deserve it.

“When embarking on a new journey, the uncertainty can make one feel vulnerable and doubtful.

“Yet through practise, repetition and habit, familiarity is created and confidence built to complete whatever task is at hand.

“When I speak of my mental and physical health I had to start somewhere.

“I wasn’t as fit and committed to myself because I wasn’t confident in myself and, quite frankly, didn’t believe I deserved it.

“Years later I can only attest my confidence in both those fears to learnt behaviour,” she said.