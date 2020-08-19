Unathi Nkayi rubbishes suggestions that she is beefing with DJ Zinhle

“Idols SA” judge Unathi Nkayi has put to bed suggestions there may be some beef brewing between her and DJ Zinhle, telling a follower to stop "lying". This comes after an Instagram user commented on one of Unathi’s posts about guest judge Buhle Mda's interaction with fellow judge Somizi. The follower accused Unathi of being "moody" when working with DJ Zinhle on an earlier episode of the new season of Idols SA. Not here for what the Instagram user was suggesting, Unathi clapped back. “Don’t lie, my love. Don’t start things that are not there,” she told the follower. Unathi’s fans came to her defence, reminding the user that such comments don't fly, especially during women’s month.

Unathi was grateful for the supportive words.

“Happy women’s month. Forgive miserable people that want company,” replied Unathi to one user.

Following Buhle’s appearance, many viewers felt that the singer would become a permanent judge.

Not one to mince her words or fear speaking out, earlier this month Unathi chronicled a ‘rapey’ experience and addressed gender-based violence and femicide in South Africa.

The singer and radio host took to Instagram to share the experience in which she says she was violated and left traumatised.

This came after a nationwide outcry over the recent brutal deaths of South African women.

"Yesterday I was violated during (colloq.) my house by a man who has asked me out and I have told him that I don't want to go out with him. A man who I've told that I don't like video calls from men if I'm not dating them but insists on doing it anyway", she said.

The "Halo Sana" hitmaker said that a conversation should be had about men that do things that are "rapey".