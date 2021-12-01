Unathi Nkayi shares proof Kaya 959 silenced her after the station denied claims

Media personality Unathi Nkayi has hit back at Kaya 959 after they denied her claims that they silenced her following her axing. This comes after Unathi claimed in an official statement shared on her Instagram on November 26 that due to “contractual obligations freelancers had with the station” she could not speak on what had transpired between her and the station.

“I was specifically told that I cannot use my platform to share my version of events,” she said. The station then denied silencing her in a statement sent to IOL Entertainment. “Kaya 959 has noted with concern the unfortunate statement made by Ms. Unathi Nkayi in a video posted on social media on 26 November 2021, where she claims to have been silenced by the station.

Kaya 959 recognises and respects the right to freedom of speech as provisioned for by the South African Constitution and for that reason, will not in any way attempt to restrict it for anyone.” “Ms. Nkayi is well aware of the contents of the final communication addressed to her by Kaya 959, especially where confidentiality and perpetuating a false narrative is concerned. “Ms. Nkayi is also very aware of the reasons and circumstances that led to the termination of her contract with Kaya 959, the evidence of which has been shared with her for her records,” read the statement.

Following their statement, Unathi took to Instagram where she shared an email she received from the radio station's HR partner Bhekiwe Khumalo who warned her against “using any platform official or unofficial to perpetuate” her version of events. “Kaya says that it respects the right to freedom of speech as provisioned for by the Constitution and, for that reason, will not in any way attempt to restrict it for anyone. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Unathi.Africa (@unathi.co) “This was published after it attempted to restrict my speech, and after I went public on how I had been prevented from telling my side of the story.