Unathi Nkayi won’t be taking pictures with fans and here’s why

Singer Unathi Nkayi has explained why she will not be engaging with people in public after she had a run-in with a fan that turned sour. The “Idols SA” judge took to social media to explain that unless you are wearing a mask, she will not engage with you. This comes after a fan saw the star at the Maslow Hotel in Johannesburg and wanted to take a picture with the her. However, Unathi was not comfortable with doing so since the fan had no mask on and was not practising social distancing while in the hotel bar. The “Halo Sana” hitmaker posted a picture of the fan commenting on one of her posts saying she was dismissive.

Unathi then went on to defend herself and explained her position.

“Things have changed and they have changed forever and we will all react differently because of our personal journeys and responsibilities”, she said.

“I am noticing an increased tension building with people I have never met who want to engage with me and get offended if I decline when they are not wearing masks in public places.

“This is the new norm and it is going to be like this for a while”.

Unathi, who is from the Eastern Cape which has seen a spike in Covid-19 cases said that she gets news about people dying there all the time.

“Daily, because I come from the EC, which is terribly affected we are receiving news of people dying.

“As I speak, I must return there tomorrow to bury my gran. My friends are losing their parents, siblings and colleagues and this is hitting all of us hard”, she said.

“If you’re not wearing a mask.......don’t expect anything from me. I will not put my children or parents’ lives in danger.”

See her post below: