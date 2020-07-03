Unathi Nkayi’s memoir ‘I Keep Learning’ makes it top 100 bestsellers

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Radio and television presenter Unathi Nkayi’s memoir "I Keep Learning" has officially made it to the 100 selling books of 2019. Taking to her Instagram page on Friday, the Kaya FM host shared the exciting news. “Camagu (a Xhosa expression of gratitude)...I Keep Learning has made it onto the Homebru list. Which is the top 100 selling books of 2019. My book was released on my birthday November 6 2019. Thank You to you all😭” Nkayi said the memoir is a reflection of her personal and professional challenges and victories since she first stepped onto the stage and in front of the cameras nearly two decades ago. In the book, the star wears her heart on her sleeve as she opens about her relationship with her ex-husband, veteran radio personality Thomas Thomas Msengana and her struggle with alcohol abuse.

“I had to time it very well. My kids’ bedtime was 8.30 pm, so I would drink from that time and make sure I was sober by 5 am when they woke up. I needed to be sober for them and the listeners on Metro FM. I didn’t want my children to see me at my lowest. Through my experience, I’ve learnt that it’s OK to be not OK,” she said in her book.

She also speaks up about all highs and lows of being in the stardom and the lack of privacy for famous people and her divorce from Msengana. The book details a beautiful life story of Nkayi with all its ups and downs life has to offer and shows just how resilient and focused she is, having gone through all the battles she has had to encounter but still being able to rise above it all.

Fans and industry friends congratulated Nkayi on her great achievement.

Earlier on Friday Nkayi spoke up about the coronavirus pandemic that is devastating the world, and how the virus has started wrecking lives here at home.

She said in a post on her IG account: “Two people I know are burying loved ones today and tomorrow. I’ve lost one of my favourite people this week.

She added: “My cousin is infected and everyday friends of mine tell me of people they know who are infected. NAMES....infections are evolving from number to names. Please BE SAFE🙏🏾”



