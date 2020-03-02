Unathi's finally back on radio and fans are loving it

Dressed in MaXhosa by Laduma, the clearly surprised Nkayi is heard saying "What do I deserves this honour?" as she greets the gentleman and slides into the Maserati.

Her day kicked off with chauffeur service from her home, courtesy of Kaya FM.

“Mamela neh, I haven’t done this for three years, I’m going to call number wrong station’s number or name...get over it,” says Nkayi just a few minutes into her brand new show "Midday Joy" with Unathi on Kaya FM.

Unathi Nkayi made her return to radio on Monday following a three-year hiatus.

As she's driven to work for the her first installment of "Midday Joy", Nkayi received warm reception by seasoned broadcasters Thabiso Sikwane and David O'Sullivan.

In a video posted on the station social media platforms, Nkayi is seen crying during the conversation with the duo as they continue to welcome her.

In response, she said:” It’s been a wonderful journey this past month, getting ready. I was in the Caribbean last week and bumping into so many South Africans and Afropolitan...saying ‘please don’t miss your flight, we really need to hear you on Monday”.

The clearly emotional Nkayi, added: ‘It’s been overwhelming to say the least and absolutely beautiful. I feel safe and it’s rare...it’s a rare feeling.



"It’s wonderful to know that I’m walking into a group of people who believe in excellence, live excellence, exudes excellence and are welcoming me with open arms. I said to Greg (Maluka) and Neil (Johnson) that all I want to do is make all of you proud and that’s all I want to do."

Fans and industry friend took to different social media platforms to congratulate Nkayi on her first day.

"Yoooooo it's going down pha e#KayaFm I am listening, " commented Penny Lebyane.

"I am crying tears of joy for you. You are going to be phenomenal on that show. Welcome back to radio Unsta. I'll definitely be listening, " added IG follower @andasoga

'You are going to rock...you made me shed a few tears too. That feeling girl, is a great feeling💃💃 count your blessings one by one," wrote @chef_naledi.

Watch as her friend Minnie Dlamini-Jones surprises her in studio.