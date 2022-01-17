Uncle Vinny’s contribution to ‘Umlando Challenge’ gets lukewarm response

Local vibe man Uncle Vinny tried his hand at the “Umlando Challenge” but Mzansi wasn’t impressed with his take on the viral trend. Over the weekend, Vinny accompanied amapiano duo Major League DJz at their gig at Nostra in Bryanston.

The “Le Plane E'Landile” hitmakers debuted songs from their latest EP, “Outside”, live and during their set, they played one of the latest viral hits, “Umlando”, by Toss, 9Umba and Mdoova. Vinny decide to take a shot at the challenge that’s been taking over social media and showed off his tiny waist while attempting to capture the same jutting hip moves that have taken over the nation. What is this? 😭😭😭pic.twitter.com/3IV5c39GNm https://t.co/boyArTffKW — Mosh (@_DJMosh) January 17, 2022 However, Vinny’s impromptu submission to the “Umlando Challenge” doesn’t seem to have impressed Mzansi.

The original video is so captivating that it has been viewed 1.4 million times on Twitter. The men who are taking part in the challenge are proving that hips don't lie. The “Umlando Challeng”e has even a famous “Slaying Goliath” artwork.