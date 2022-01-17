Uncle Vinny’s contribution to ‘Umlando Challenge’ gets lukewarm response
Local vibe man Uncle Vinny tried his hand at the “Umlando Challenge” but Mzansi wasn’t impressed with his take on the viral trend.
Over the weekend, Vinny accompanied amapiano duo Major League DJz at their gig at Nostra in Bryanston.
The “Le Plane E'Landile” hitmakers debuted songs from their latest EP, “Outside”, live and during their set, they played one of the latest viral hits, “Umlando”, by Toss, 9Umba and Mdoova.
Vinny decide to take a shot at the challenge that’s been taking over social media and showed off his tiny waist while attempting to capture the same jutting hip moves that have taken over the nation.
What is this? 😭😭😭pic.twitter.com/3IV5c39GNm https://t.co/boyArTffKW— Mosh (@_DJMosh) January 17, 2022
However, Vinny’s impromptu submission to the “Umlando Challenge” doesn’t seem to have impressed Mzansi.
This is so cringey to watch... https://t.co/9mIAebJFcM pic.twitter.com/hkQv8xQE5X— Zimkhita Zee (@Zee_Raine) January 17, 2022
Vinny should learn to read his crowd, not everywhere his fan base are 16 and 20 year olds and not everyone is his fan. Some of us just go to groove for the vibe https://t.co/nFkjVvPrWj— Tumelo (@MeloThickness) January 17, 2022
man he’s going out sad https://t.co/QZPdkWdBHX— lepara (@_siphiiwe) January 17, 2022
Spaghetti. https://t.co/wG0jppWdgz— Ntate Sapazini (@Ubaba_ka_JeFF) January 17, 2022
even major’s looking at him like he’s crazy 😭 https://t.co/DUZhRSAKqo— 𝐫𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐰𝐞 𝐣𝐨𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐞 (@refilwejoelle) January 17, 2022
The challenge first began on TikTok, which has become a popular place for viral videos and new music.
Videos of social media users participating in the “Umlando Challenge” have trended on Twitter.
The video that sparked the challenge sees a man dressed in black jeans, topless and wearing a bucket hat, move his hips sideways as he dances to the song in various locations.
The original video is so captivating that it has been viewed 1.4 million times on Twitter.
The men who are taking part in the challenge are proving that hips don't lie.
The “Umlando Challeng”e has even a famous “Slaying Goliath” artwork.
Amapiano’s latest star vocalist, Chicco, and “Adiwele” hitmaker Young Stunna also took on the challenge of the moment.