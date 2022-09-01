Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Thursday, September 1, 2022

Uncle Waffles announces her residency as a host and DJ on BBC Radio 1

Uncle Waffles. Picture: Supplied

Published 2h ago

A year of bursting onto the amapiano music scene and becoming a viral sensation, Swaziland-born DJ Uncle Waffles is preparing to take the world by storm again.

The 22-year-old announced her new residency at one of the biggest radio stations in the UK – BBC Radio 1.

The “Tanzia” hitmaker posted the news on August 31 and wrote on Twitter: “So proud to announce that I will be joining BBC Radio 1’s residency as a host where I will be shedding the spotlight on the genre that changed my life; amapiano and some of its hottest songs date! Every Thursday night 11pm UK time & Midnight SA Time.”

The residency will see two DJs play a set for an hour every Thursday, for a month.

Amapiano is rapidly taking the world by storm and it’s even more rewarding when it’s South Africans doing the work internationally.

BBCR1 confirmed the residency line-up for the next three months kicking off this week. Uncle Waffles will be joined by Ahadadream.

In October, Helena Hauff and Eliza Rose will take over, and then November sees Joseph Capriati and Skream take on the decks. The new line-up kicks off from 11pm with Uncle Waffles + Ahadadream.

Fans of the DJ took to Twitter to congratulate her on the achievement.

@SilingileGift wrote: “Thanx for being the face of amapiano to the World. South Africa is watching over your journey of prosperity in this genre. Good Luck UncleWaffle.”

@t_siinah wrote: “This is HUGE ! Congratulations beautiful 😭👏🏽♥️.”

@ThilMakaveli wrote: “Your ancestors working overtime this is a major win.”

@Masegothevibes wrote: “Congratulations waffles piano to the world ❤🌍🔥.”

