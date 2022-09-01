Uncle Waffles announces her residency as a host and DJ on BBC Radio 1

A year of bursting onto the amapiano music scene and becoming a viral sensation, Swaziland-born DJ Uncle Waffles is preparing to take the world by storm again. The 22-year-old announced her new residency at one of the biggest radio stations in the UK – BBC Radio 1.

The “Tanzia” hitmaker posted the news on August 31 and wrote on Twitter: “So proud to announce that I will be joining BBC Radio 1’s residency as a host where I will be shedding the spotlight on the genre that changed my life; amapiano and some of its hottest songs date! Every Thursday night 11pm UK time & Midnight SA Time.” So proud to announce that I will be joining BBC RADIO 1’s residency as a host where I will be shedding the spot light on the genre that changed my life; AMAPIANO and some of its hottest songs to date!

Every Thursday night 11pm UK time & Midnight SA Time



♥️: @bbc1radio pic.twitter.com/KJaGrv5l9g — Waffles🐉 (@unclewaffffles) August 31, 2022 The residency will see two DJs play a set for an hour every Thursday, for a month. Amapiano is rapidly taking the world by storm and it’s even more rewarding when it’s South Africans doing the work internationally.

BBCR1 confirmed the residency line-up for the next three months kicking off this week. Uncle Waffles will be joined by Ahadadream. In October, Helena Hauff and Eliza Rose will take over, and then November sees Joseph Capriati and Skream take on the decks. The new line-up kicks off from 11pm with Uncle Waffles + Ahadadream. Your new Autumn Residency lineup is here! 🍂💃



Welcome Helena Hauff @I_Skream @unclewaffffles @josephcapriati @ahadadream + @ElizaRosemuzik.



The new lineup kicks off tomorrow night from 11pm with Uncle Waffles + Ahadadream. Listen on @bbcsounds. pic.twitter.com/VwFVTFEomN — BBC Radio 1 (@BBCR1) August 31, 2022 Fans of the DJ took to Twitter to congratulate her on the achievement.

@SilingileGift wrote: “Thanx for being the face of amapiano to the World. South Africa is watching over your journey of prosperity in this genre. Good Luck UncleWaffle.” Thanx for being the face of Amapiano to the World. South Africa is watching over your journey of prosperity in this genre. Good Luck UncleWaffle — Giving Givovo (@SilingileGift) August 31, 2022 @t_siinah wrote: “This is HUGE ! Congratulations beautiful 😭👏🏽♥️.” This is HUGE! Congratulations beautiful 😭👏🏽♥️ — Sinah Tshabalala. (@t_siinah) August 31, 2022 @ThilMakaveli wrote: “Your ancestors working overtime this is a major win.”

