Uncle Waffles dazzles in racy new bedroom shoot

If Uncle Waffles isn't the most talked about person in South Africa, she's right up there and knocking at the door. Her every move seems to be analysed with a fine-tooth comb as everyone and their mom shares their opinions about her body, her tattoos, her dress sense, her DJing and everything in between on social media.

While, at times, social media users tend to be nasty in poking fun at her, on Monday she grabbed everyone's attention for all the right reasons. “Ain't worried bout a blog or a b****” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Waffles (@unclewaffles_) In an Instagram post that's already generated close to 200 000 likes, the 22-year-old DJ sensation poses seductively in black tie-leg stilettos, a racy black body suit and a white long-sleeved crop top.

She also shared two of the pictures on Twitter, where fans have been fawning over her. “Gents… Uncle waffles latest post on Instagram 😭😍😭🤞🏽.. thank me later 🤝, ” posted @sekzin_sa. Gents.. Uncle waffles latest post on Instagram 😭😍😭🤞🏽.. thank me later 🤝 — Sekzin 🇿🇦 (@Sekzin_sa) June 5, 2022 “Sex appeal ka Uncle waffles is unmatched 🤰🤰🤰,” shared @miss_lindiwee.

Sex appeal ka Uncle waffles is unmatched 🤰🤰🤰 https://t.co/QHzns0cJgO — ✨✨naMahlangu ✨✨ (@miss_Lindiwee) June 5, 2022 @magnoliaayess added: “Uncle waffles keeps getting hotter and hotter.” Uncle waffles keeps getting hotter and hotter 🥵 https://t.co/54GncPs6el — magnoliaaa (@magnoliaayess) June 5, 2022 Her new tattoo, which caused a stir on social media two weeks ago, is proudly in full view throughout the shoot. The tattoo reads “Deo Volente”, which is Italian and means “God willing; if nothing prevents it”. Not long ago there were unsubstantiated rumours that Uncle Waffles is transgender.

