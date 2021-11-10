Uncle Waffles goes from viral sensation to verified star

Last month Uncle Waffles took social media by storm with her infectious dance moves as she deejayed in front of a packed crowd. Now, the DJ has been officially verified on Twitter.

Having a blue tick next to your name on social media may not be a big deal for some, but it was something worth celebrating for Uncle Waffles. The eSwatini native took to the Twitter streets and shared that she is now a part of the “verified girls worldwide”. Verified girls worldwide 🥺. — Waffles (@unclewaffffles) November 8, 2021 With so many profiles on Twitter, with some even impersonating public figures, a blue badge is a great way to help distinguish the authenticity of accounts, especially those in the public eye.

In order for a person to receive a blue badge, they are able to request for verification if they fit in Twitter’s categories such as media, entertainment, sports or government. Uncles Waffles’s viral video of her dancing to chart-topping amapiano song “Adiwele” by Young Stunna and Kabza De Small made her the talk of the town. The video has been highly viewed, it is currently sitting on 4.2 million views on Twitter and one of those views is from international rapper, Drake himself.

The international hip hop star even follows the 21-year-old on Instagram. Since Uncle Waffles went viral her career has sky rocketed, she most recently performed in Ghana at an event called Amapiano and Brunch. Her recent success has been met with a few comments from naysayers, who questioned whether her success was due to “pretty privilege” or not.