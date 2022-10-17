Uncle Waffles reflects on the 30 minutes that changed her life

Time flies. It’s hard to believe that it has been just a year since Uncle Waffles, real name Lungelihle Zwane, became a household name after a video clip of her DJing went viral. On October 16, 2021, a video captioned “People are burning” showed off the DJ’s skills, dressed in a crop top and low-rise pants that revealed her black thong.

In the video, she is seen winding her waist and had the crowd losing their minds – in a good way. To date, the video has been viewed 5.5 million times on Twitter and has made Uncle Waffles a recognisable name internationally and here in Mzansi. Reflecting on the life-changing moment, Uncle Waffles shared on Twitter: “This 30-minute set I wasn’t supposed to get completely changed my life, I’m forever grateful thank you God.“

This 30 minute set I wasn’t suppose to get completely changed my life, I’m forever greatful thank you God! https://t.co/flQy1yMYGF — Waffles🐉 (@unclewaffffles) October 15, 2022 While Uncle Waffles was booked to perform at Zone 6 where the famous video was shot, she was asked to do an extra 30 minutes after another DJ missed their spot. Uncle Waffles’s management also celebrated the milestone by sharing the story behind the moment that kicked everything off. “This is the story of @unclewaffles_ a story of when opportunity meets preparation, 1 year later and Uncle Waffles is amongst the names that represent amapiano on the global stage and South African music in general she continues to grow from strength to strength every season and has achieved things only a handful of people in the world can say they have,” read the caption.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kreative.Kornerr (@kreative.kornerr) Since blowing up, Uncle Waffles has gained fans from all over the world, with one of them being international superstar Drake. Her track “Tanzania” has gone four times platinum and she has a radio residency on BBC1 Radio. The music video to her smash hit “Tanzania” garnered a million views on YouTube in three days. Uncle Waffles has performed around the world at various locations and there is no slowing her down.

