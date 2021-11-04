EntertainmentCelebrity NewsLocal
Uncle Waffles. Picture: Instagram

Uncle Waffles responds to concerns over 'uncomfortable' video

By Jamal Grootboom Time of article published 50m ago

DJ Uncle Waffles has addressed concerns raised online after a video of her taking a group photo at Riky Rick’s Remy Martin dinner left some fans worried.

The viral sensation, along with other stars in the Mzansi music scene, attended a lavish private dinner, hosted by the “Boss Zonke” hitmaker, with Remy Martin at the Four Seasons Hotel: The Westcliff.

A video shared online on Wednesday showed Uncle Waffles, along with other guests at the dinner, taking a group picture.

However, Tweeps noticed Uncle Waffles being held around the waist by one of Major League DJz twins.

Some said she looked uncomfortable. Others said it was a red flag.

Following this, discourse quickly took over regarding the video, with many women sharing on Twitter that it made them uneasy and that they had been in similar situations.

Furthermore, several Spaces were hosted where tweeps and people in the entertainment industry discussed the video and why the video was triggering and sent off red flags.

After this, Waffles addressed the situation and said that her team was her biggest blessing and “ they have never made me feel uncomfortable or treated me inappropriately“.

Additionally, she said it felt like her moment was being stripped away and that people who believed in her before she blew up were being affected by it.

“I appreciate all the love above all else, I needed to clarify this.

“Those are my people who are part of my everyday and have really held me down.

“Let’s not touch that part. Even typing this with the feeling that it will still be altered sucks as well, genuinely my people love me,” she added.

