Uncle Waffles responds to concerns over 'uncomfortable' video

DJ Uncle Waffles has addressed concerns raised online after a video of her taking a group photo at Riky Rick’s Remy Martin dinner left some fans worried. The viral sensation, along with other stars in the Mzansi music scene, attended a lavish private dinner, hosted by the “Boss Zonke” hitmaker, with Remy Martin at the Four Seasons Hotel: The Westcliff.

A video shared online on Wednesday showed Uncle Waffles, along with other guests at the dinner, taking a group picture. However, Tweeps noticed Uncle Waffles being held around the waist by one of Major League DJz twins. Some said she looked uncomfortable. Others said it was a red flag.

Waffles looks so uncomfortable. Somebody make it stop!!! https://t.co/t8ToXelSpJ — TheVixen (@_Tsholofelo11) November 3, 2021 She looks uncomfortable being held like that. 👀 https://t.co/ysffl13epx — Hlehle Lupindo💚 (@Hlehle_Lupindo) November 3, 2021 All these women on the quoted tweets expressing how uncomfortable she looks KNOW what it’s like when someone just touches you like that, we know. https://t.co/q3VQ2HEhY3 — mnk. (@YaaSanbona) November 3, 2021 She looks uncomfortable @unclewaffffles o shapo mothoame? https://t.co/WZMTW54M3M — Kea Painelwa (@mixed_melanaire) November 3, 2021 Following this, discourse quickly took over regarding the video, with many women sharing on Twitter that it made them uneasy and that they had been in similar situations. That video ka Uncle Waffles is triggering. 😐

I was told I should allow people to touch me because we’re at groove...



And that I am a party pooper by telling people not to touch me.



Yes, from a girl... — Agisanang. (@Agi_disemelo_) November 3, 2021 Uncle Waffles being surrounded by men EVERY SINGLE TIME we see her is worrisome especially because men move mad in the industry. — bhäyœ (@jingosgee_) November 3, 2021 Really hope Uncle Waffles has a team committed to protecting her. And I’m not just talking about *that* waist grip… but the manner in which the industry is clawing into her because she’s blowing up the way she is. Hope someone, if not her, can discern the real from the fake. — Lesego Tlhabi (@LesegoTlhabi) November 3, 2021 Furthermore, several Spaces were hosted where tweeps and people in the entertainment industry discussed the video and why the video was triggering and sent off red flags. Asavela Mnqithi says she thinks Uncle Waffles should be surrounded by other women to advise and protect her from industry men especially. pic.twitter.com/tX2TqftSLh — Musa Khawula (@khawula_musa) November 3, 2021 After this, Waffles addressed the situation and said that her team was her biggest blessing and “ they have never made me feel uncomfortable or treated me inappropriately“.

I’d just like to say, my team is the biggest blessing in my life when it comes to my career. They go above and beyond for me, the narrative that’s being shared is so disheartening. They have never made me feel uncomfortable or treated me inappropriately. — Waffles (@unclewaffffles) November 3, 2021 Additionally, she said it felt like her moment was being stripped away and that people who believed in her before she blew up were being affected by it. My moment is being striped away because now people in my life who helped me and believed in me before a lot of people are becoming affected. Even making the decision a few days ago to no longer handle my social media Bc I was becoming overwhelmed and hyper focusing on the hate. — Waffles (@unclewaffffles) November 3, 2021 “I appreciate all the love above all else, I needed to clarify this. “Those are my people who are part of my everyday and have really held me down.