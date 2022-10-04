Uncle Waffles’s ‘Tanzania’ hits a million YouTube views three days after release

Uncle Waffles’s risqué video for her smash hit “Tanzania” has topped expectations reaching a million views on YouTube just three days after its release.
The video, which features Sino Msolo, Boi Bizza and Tony Duardo and is directed by up-and-coming director Larnelle Bakala, is currently sitting at 1 044 371 YouTube streams.
It comes six months after the South African DJ sensation released her debut EP, “Red Dragon” which has been booming on all music streaming platforms internationally.
Watch video
The amapiano DJ, who recently announced her residency on BBC Radio 1 in the UK, took to Instagram to share the proud moment while thanking the people who helped make her “vision come to life”.
WATCH: Uncle Waffles releases risqué video for ‘Tanzania’, celebrates going quadruple platinum
Uncle Waffles finally drops her first ever video for her highly-anticipated smash hit Tanzania
WATCH: Uncle Waffles winds her waist at Global Citizen Festival: Accra
WATCH: Uncle Waffles makes a confident start to her new BBC Radio 1 show
She wrote: “And we hit a million in 3 days🥺thank you so much for loving on my first ever baby. Your endless love and support is truly appreciated!! Thank you @tonyduardo for everything ❤️ Thank you @real_boibizza @sinomsolo 🥺 I truly appreciate you all
And to every single person who helped me bring my vision to life, I love you guys. Thank you❤️ 🪄: @sixiazi @oddmedia.png 📸: @unclesmiith.“
Fans shared in her success. @die4.nyashhh wrote: “you never disappoint is. keep doing what you live and not let others bring you down or tell you any different. you deserve all the good in your life and more that is still to come. sending you much love, and to continuous growth❤🙇♀️.”
Recently on Twitter, Uncle Waffles shared a new plaque for the single presented to her by her distributor, Africori, for selling more than 80 000 units, which marks four times platinum.
😭yall did that! pic.twitter.com/Zp7EErhzOP— Waffles🐉 (@unclewaffffles) September 29, 2022