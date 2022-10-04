Uncle Waffles’s ‘Tanzania’ hits a million YouTube views three days after release

Uncle Waffles’s risqué video for her smash hit “Tanzania” has topped expectations reaching a million views on YouTube just three days after its release. The video, which features Sino Msolo, Boi Bizza and Tony Duardo and is directed by up-and-coming director Larnelle Bakala, is currently sitting at 1 044 371 YouTube streams.

It comes six months after the South African DJ sensation released her debut EP, “Red Dragon” which has been booming on all music streaming platforms internationally. Watch video The amapiano DJ, who recently announced her residency on BBC Radio 1 in the UK, took to Instagram to share the proud moment while thanking the people who helped make her “vision come to life”.

She wrote: “And we hit a million in 3 days🥺thank you so much for loving on my first ever baby. Your endless love and support is truly appreciated!! Thank you @tonyduardo for everything ❤️ Thank you @real_boibizza @sinomsolo 🥺 I truly appreciate you all And to every single person who helped me bring my vision to life, I love you guys. Thank you❤️ 🪄: @sixiazi @oddmedia.png 📸: @unclesmiith.“ View this post on Instagram A post shared by Waffles (@unclewaffles_) Fans shared in her success. @die4.nyashhh wrote: “you never disappoint is. keep doing what you live and not let others bring you down or tell you any different. you deserve all the good in your life and more that is still to come. sending you much love, and to continuous growth❤🙇‍♀️.”

