Veteran actor Patrick Ndlovu has died, tributes pour in

Veteran South African actor Patrick Ndlovu, who has been apart of our TV viewing for more than four decades, has died at the age of 85. He was most popular for his roles as Ntate Moloi in “Zone 14” and as Mr Thembu, the school principal in “Yizo Yizo”, one of the country’s most controversial and gripping dramas.

Details surrounding his death is still unclear but his managing agency, Moonyeenn Lee Associates (MLA SA), confirmed his death on social media on May 31. “We are deeply saddened by the passing of legendary actor, Patrick Ndlovu, whose acting career spanned more than four decades “We were proud to represent such a consummate professional and majestic talent. He was a kind and gentle man, always ready with a smile even when times were tough.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to his wife, family, and friends. We will miss you Patrick. RIP✨.” Tributes from his industry peers and fans poured in on social media shortly after the news of his death broke. Multi-award winning film-maker Thabang Moleya paid tribute to the late star: “Directing on ‘Zone 14’. Many years ago. Ntate Patrick was so gentle and kind. I was still very much in my shell at this age.

“Ever so encouraging. We grew close. A memorable time. Rest in power. You will be missed by many. #RIPPatrickNdlovu.” Directing on Zone 14. Many years ago. Ntate Patrick was so gentle and kind. I was still very much in my shell at this age. Ever so encouraging. We grew close. A memorable time. Rest in power. You will be missed by many. #RIPPatrickNdlovu pic.twitter.com/efCJO9CYEe — Thabang Moleya (@Teabag_Moleya) May 31, 2023 Actress Nambitha Ben-Mazwi wrote: “I was only a young ’un when I was called to fill in the enormous shoes of the inimitable #PatrickNdlovu on #YizoYizo I knew I had much to learn! “It was an honour getting to know him over the years as a colleague and friend. Thank you for the memories Sibali!”