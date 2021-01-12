Veteran actress Florence Masebe says she’s afraid she may not survive Covid-19

As the country’s second wave of Covid-19 infections continues to rise at an alarming rate, more South Africans are starting to experience the effects of the deadly virus. Local actress Florence Masebe reveals her reasons why she is “afraid” of the coronavirus. It began when the former Muvhango actress posed a question to her 224K Twitter followers on Sunday, asking why people aren’t afraid of the virus. She tweeted: “Why are you not afraid of Covid?” Why are you not afraid of Covid? — Mme a Masakona (@FloMasebe) January 10, 2021 The question stirred a heated debate, with some insisting that Covid-19 is a scam. Many took the opportunity to educate others on the seriousness of the virus, which continues to kill thousands of people around the world.

Some of the comments were somewhat shocking, taking into consideration the country recently recorded over 1.2 million cases of Covid-19.

During the conversation, Twitter follower Themba turned the question back to the award-winning actress and asked: “Why are you afraid of Covid19?

To which Masebe replied, revealing that her underlying medical conditions are her greatest concern.

“I have a chronic respiratory condition. I may not survive Covid-19 if I get infected,” said Masebe.

Since the beginning of the national lockdown in March, local celebrities including Nathi Mankayi, Zodwa Wabantu, TT Mbha, Zola Hashatsi, Kabelo and Gail Mabalane have all chronicled their pain at losing a family member to Covid-19, or their own personal experience with the disease.

Award-winning singer Nathi Mankayi recently revealed that both his parents had succumbed to the coronavirus. The Nomvula hitmaker also cautioned fans about the real dangers of Covid-19.

In December actor and television producer Zola Hashatsi also revealed to his fans that he has contracted Covid-19 for the second time.

During an interview with Unathi Nkayi on Kaya FM, the star said he was first diagnosed in July he was “happy to be alive”.