Veteran DJ Collen Hans still in ICU after shooting incident in Soweto

Legendary radio host and businessman Collen Hans is fighting for his life in a Johannesburg hospital following a near-fatal shooting incident in Rockville, Soweto, on Friday, April 30.

Hans has been working for the popular Jozi FM as current affairs and Jazz music presenter and for 17 years.

He is also a motivational speaker and football development coach in Soweto.

Details surrounding the incident are still stretchy, however, the Jozi FM CEO Mpho Mhlongo confirmed that Hans was found inside his car with bullet wounds on Friday afternoon.

Speaking to IOL Entertainment, Mhlongo said Hans’ condition has not improved since he was admitted to an Intensive High Care Unit, five days ago.

“We are still waiting to hear from the doctors in the family, of course.

“So there hasn't been any developments since the last time I spoke with the family, “ says Mhlongo.

Mhlongo said he hopes that the radio host will regain consciousness so he can explain to his family, friends and the police what happened had transpired on the day of the shooting.

“I was shocked when I heard the news of his shooting but I’m happy that he survived, and we all hope that when he wakes up, he will be able to tell us what happened because it’s all very unclear right.

There is a lot of uncertainties and we also don’t want to jump to conclusions,” said Mhlongo.

He added: “The police said they were also in the dark. Forensics took fingerprints around the car, but they haven’t updated us yet.”

Mhlongo added that the station, fans, family and friends of Hans are praying that Hans regains consciousness and begin his journey to recovery.