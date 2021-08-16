Veteran Hot 102.7FM broadcaster Ragani Achary dies from Covid-19

Hot 102.7FM is mourning the passing of Ragani Achary, who succumbed to Covid-19 complications on Sunday afternoon. She was 48. Achary was the station’s head of news and news anchor on Joburg’s Hottest Breakfast, at the time of her passing.

The station’s managing director Lloyd Madurai described Achary as “someone who was loved by all at the station and respected by her peers” in the industry. “Ragani was a treasured colleague and the entire HOT 102.7FM family are devastated at her passing,” said Madurai. “Ragani brought an element of professionalism to her work and, in particular, to our news reportage, introducing external reporters whose contributions added substantial value to the news bulletins.

“She was also known for her quick wit and for being a key member of Joburg’s Hottest Breakfast. We are thankful for the time we had with her, for her contribution to the station and for her commitment. We will remember her very fondly and miss her” Madurai offered his sympathy to the family and friends of Achary. “We extend our condolences to her husband Mark, her sons, Bradley and Kiren, whom we will hold in our thoughts and prayers that they may find comfort at this time of immense sadness.”

With an illustrious career in broadcasting, Achary served as the senior copy editor at the SABC. She also worked at eNCA, as head of assignments. Tributes have been pouring in on social media as fans and friends remember the legendary broadcaster. “Really sad news. Ragani more than made her mark in a tough industry. Hearing her voice on radio, all those years ago, was a reminder that everything was possible. Total legend. My thoughts are with her family,” wrote award-winning TV host Devi Sankaree Govender.

“Your passing has come as a huge shock Ragani Achary,” wrote political reporter Samkelo Maseko. “There are so many young journalists who can boldly say it’s Rags who gave me an opportunity to work at eNCA on the desk & on screen. You had an eye for talent alongside Mapie Mhlangu. She wasn’t afraid to put you in the deep end and tell you to swim with the sharks, that’s the only way you will learn. “When I joined eNCA in 2017 she and Mapie had hired me as a newsgatherer. The way she believed in young journalists was out of this world, when you had authority, knowledge, sources and background of your chosen beat all she did was polish the diamond, channel it in the right direction and most important give you 100% support.

“When things went wrong she never threw you under the bus, she endured the stormy weather with you. “Thank you for believing in young people, thank you for granting us an opportunity when many were afraid to do so. “You’ve always been a supportive boss throughout the years. May the Lord Almighty be with your two boys and husband.“

“My deepest condolences,” tweeted radio and TV host Kuli Roberts. My deepest condolences.😢 — STOP ALBINISM KILLINGS (@kuliroberts) August 15, 2021 News anchor and TV presenter Keorapetse Hlope said: “I'm still in disbelief that I won't see your smile or hear you laugh and cheer us on anymore. Rest in peace. May God comfort your family #RIPRagani.” I'm still in disbelief that I won't see your smile or hear you laugh and cheer us on anymore. Rest in peace. May God comfort your family #RIPRagani — Keorapetse Hlope (@KeoraHlope) August 15, 2021 “Deepest condolences to Ragani’s family and all who loved her,” added founder of 67 Blankets for Nelson Mandela Day and radio host Carolyn Steyn.