Viral star Gee Six Five dies at 65

Viral star Olpha Selepe, better known as Gee Six Five, has died, her niece confirmed on Wednesday. Gee Six Five became a overnight success after her amapiano song “Obani Lababantu” went viral recently. Former True Love editor Sbu Mpungose broke the news that her aunt passed away on Twitter and said: “My beloved aunt, MumNcane who many of you know as #GeeSixFive is no more. “She displayed leadership throughout her life, was the epitome of fearlessness & inspired many with her single #ObaniLababantu. “Mthiya, Shandu kaNdaba, Sontshikazi. #RIPGeeSixFive“

My beloved aunt, MumNcane who many of you know as #GeeSixFive is no more. She displayed leadership throughout her life, was the epitome of fearlessness & inspired many with her single #ObaniLababantu.

It was also confirmed in a statement that Selepe tested positive for the coronavirus on Monday.

Selepe made her first and last live performance on Mzansi Insider last week where she performed her hit song.

Tweeps shared their condolences online after the news became public.

“Rest In Peace

“Olpha Selepe (65)

“Retired as a teacher in March

“A Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) student in higher education at the University of KwaZulu-Natal.

“A hit song maker.

“#RIPGeeSixFive, ” said @pontsho_mp.

“#RIPGeeSixFive.. She made her mark in the world. Obani lababantu was a gift to us..

“She wanted to show us that you can achieve anything regardless of age or anything.

“Oh Gogo your song made us so happy. May your spirit rest in peace. Qhawekazi,” commented @Bellabiyanca.

“Shell shocked and totally speechless this time. You managed to teach us valuable lessons through your smash hit before your untimely departure.

“How could you though,when we had just known you ? Awu my Spirit Animal hamba kahle #RIPGeeSixFive,” said @ms_tourist.

“Death be jealous, again! #RIPGeeSixFive.. You came! You inspired! Now you are resting!” commented @NunguKaNdlela.