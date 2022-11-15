Viral video shows Rethabile ‘Dinkybliss’ Potsane’s emotional breakdown

A viral video has emerged on social media platforms following the death of “Big Brother Mzansi” star Rethabile “Dinkybliss” Potsane. The reality star died on Sunday, November 13, at the Hillbrow Clinic.

The cause of her death has not been confirm yet, but social media users seem to think that her poor state of mental health may have gotten the better of her after a video emerged where she says that she “fears for her life” and that feels like she is a “threat” to herself. In the video, Dinkybliss is crying while recording the video. She says that she is in “pain” and doesn’t know where it is coming from. “Whatever that is happening to me now is too much. I haven’t been able to sleep and it scares me because I don’t want to do anything to myself, I’ve got a child...

“I can’t even describe it. I’m in pain and I can’t even describe it to people. Where is this pain coming from... I am fearing for my life. I feel like I’m a threat to myself,” she said before asking people to pray for her. “I just want you guys to pray for me please.” @bikilah ♬ original sound - Bikilah Earlier this year, Dinkybliss posted on her Instagram page that she was depressed and angry.

However, according to Sowetan Live further details of her death had emerged. The online site quoted the reality TV star’s manager Bukhosi Heshu-Ngcingolo saying that Dinkybliss fell ill on Friday, November 11. Ngcingolo said according to Dinkybliss’s partner, she had a mild fever, was vomiting, and became weaker and weaker until her neighbour rushed her to hospital.

Ngcingolo said her family was waiting for a post-mortem report to determine exactly what happened. Tributes have been pouring in from friends, fans and industry peers on social media. M-Net’s director of local entertainment channels, Shirley Adonisi said that Mzansi Magic was saddened to hear of the passing of the “Big Brother Mzansi” season 3 contestant.