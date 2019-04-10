Vusi Nova. Picture: Instagram

Local singer Vusi Nova shared his experience of being pelted by festival goers after Cassper Nyovest suffered incident over the weekend. Taking to his Instagram page, the "Asiphelelanga" singer shared a video of him performing, and while it looked as if the crowd was enjoying the performance. There were some attendees that decided to throw bottles and cans at him.

Nova captioned the post: "Was checking out @casspernyovest post the other day where some people were throwing cans at him on stage and he just didn’t stop doing his thing, He kept going!👏👏 it reminded me of this video where some people were throwing bottles and cans at me in the mist of everyone else having the time of their lives! Moral of the story is “ In life u gotta keep going and never give up” shout out to Cassper for that post (sic)".

Watch the video below:



