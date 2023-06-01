Vusi Nova slams report that he and Nathi Mankayi argued over sponsored car

Multi-platinum selling musician Vusi Nova that refuted claims that he refused to share a car with fellow artist Nathi Mankayi at King Phalo Airport. The two artists were in East London and billed to perform at Umhlobo Wenene FM’s Impolo Yabahlobo (relaxation of friends) family day event.

“Sunday World” reported that according to eyewitnesses Nova, born Vusimuzi Nongxa, threw a tantrum when he found Mankayi already seated in the Toyota Fortuner, which was booked for them to ride to the event. “The main issue was that Vusi was travelling with a lot of people. There was another smaller car made available for him, but he refused and asked for the car Nathi was already in, insisting that Nathi (should) get out of the Fortuner and take the small car,” an onlooker told the publication. He shared on his official Instagram account his response to the article. “Journalists need to give @_nathimankayi & I a break. There was no argument between Nathi & I,” he wrote.