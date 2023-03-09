Author and serial entrepreneur Vusi Thembekwayo has profusely apologised to the family of slain rapper Kiernan “AKA” Forbes for using his name for “cheap political point-scoring”.
Setting the record straight on his YouTube channel, Thembekwayo explained his recent controversial statement, citing that under the apartheid system, the police would have arrested AKA’s killers within 24 hours.
He said: “I'm so sorry for the Forbes family for using your son to make the point. I'm desperately sorry that I've amplified your suffering by bringing you into this conversation, this debate.
“And I hope you find it in your heart to forgive me. It was not my intention to disrespect Kiernan Forbes' legacy or to use him for cheap political point-scoring.”
During a recent on eNCA’s “Power to Truth” with Dr Onkgopotse JJ Tabane, Thembekwayo was heard bashing the SAPS and the government for their inability to catch a person or people that brutally murdered AKA.
“Let me make this as a controversial statement ... If, God forbid, what happened to Kiernan Forbes happened during apartheid, and the apartheid government wanted to find the killer, they would have found that killer in 24 hours,” he said.
The Apartheid government would have found kernien "AKA" forbes killers in leas than 24 hours.#NedbankCup Bongz#JusticeForAKA pic.twitter.com/M6Fyc9cpxw— EPHRAIM❣️ (@_YourBoy_E) February 28, 2023
Meanwhile, Police Minister Bheki Cele says that although there are still no arrests, he is confident the police are working hard to “crack” AKA’s murder case.
“Fortunately, I get briefed every day about this matter. It is a matter that we can't get to rest. And unfortunately, we can’t give a blow-by-blow of what is happening, but the progress is absolutely there,” Cele was quoted by IOL News.
“We have collected a lot of cell phones that were working to download all kinds of things. That was the last I received.
“The progress is there, we acknowledge, but not at the speed that the community would have loved and the nation would have loved to see us react. But mark the space, we are cracking the case,” he said.
AKA and his long-term friend Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane were shot and killed outside Wish in Durban’s Florida Road on February 10.