Vusi Thembekwayo denies assaulting his wife after charges levelled against him

Vusi Thembekwayo has responded to allegations that he physically assaulted his wife, which resulted in him being arrested. The businessman, who is popular for often being involved in Twitter spats with some of Mzansi’s biggest stars, is said to have had a heated argument with his wife in their home, during which she said he allegedly assaulted her after returning home from Dubai.

City Press reported that he dragged his wife out of bed and told her to pack and leave his home. In the police report seen by the newspaper, the wife alleged Thembekwayo had slapped her, dragged her down the stairs and drove her to Midrand. When he stopped by the traffic light, she allegedly jumped out of the car and ran to the police. She has opened a case of common assault against him at the Douglasdale Police Station.

Vusi was arrested and released on bail on December 5 and appeared briefly in the Randburg magistrate’s court last Wednesday. After hitting the top of the trends list this weekend, Vusi issued a lengthy statement denying assaulting his wife. “To address the news first-hand, I can confirm that I flew back to South Africa on 6 December 2021 — from an international trip to attend to a situation pertaining to my wife and her long-standing battle with substance abuse. The matter appeared in court this week and has been remanded and is being defended. At all times, I have cooperated with law enforcement to resolve this matter courteously and expeditiously.