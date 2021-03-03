Vuyo Ngcukana partners with major bank to help disadvantaged pupils

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Three weeks into the new academic year, the impact of Covid-19 continues to be felt, particularly in the poorer communities. Seasoned actor Vuyo Ngcukana has been wanting to do something about it and has joined forces with Standard Bank to assist in building a brighter future for the next generation of leaders in South Africa. The partnership aims at providing pupils with much-needed school amenities that many take for granted. Ngcukana kicked off the initiative with a recent visit to Ennerdale Primary School, where he donated stationery packs for the young school pupils. The campaign aims to assist one hundred Ennerdale Primary School pupils with new school shoes, as well as other necessities.

Commenting on the project, Ngcukana said: “I have a passion and an interest in early childhood development.

“Education is one thing that I know can change a person’s life for good – the earlier that happens, the better the chances we have at giving our children a bright future.

Ngcukana added: “I picked Ennerdale Primary because I once lived in that neighbourhood and I have a nephew who attends the school and I have seen some of the challenges the kids and parents face.

“I know what it is like to struggle for things that you need to just be on equal footing with other children, to be at a disadvantage so much that you fall behind because of what you’re lacking.”

Catch Ngcukana as Schumacher on “The Queen”, weekdays on Mzansi Magic, DStv Channel 161, at 9pm.