Vyno Miller and Terry Treasure decided to ‘default to friendship mode’

“Big Brother Mzansi” season three contestants Vyno Miller and Terry Treasure seem to have gone their separate ways. With rumours swirling over the past couple of weeks about the status of their relationship, Miller took to Twitter to announce that they had now defaulted to "friendship mode".

"Ok let me clarify… in anyway I say this, it won’t come out right but I have to say my truth," he Tweeted. "I respect and care about T, but we decided to default to friendship mode🙏🏽 We’re not beefing so please don’t make weird assumptions and narratives. I just could not ignore this anymore." Ok let me clarify… in anyway I say this, it won’t come out right but I have to say my truth. I respect and care about T, but we decided to default to friendship mode🙏🏽 We’re not beefing so please don’t make weird assumptions and narratives. I just could not ignore this anymore. — Vyno Miller (@VynoMiller) April 27, 2022 This came just a few days after allegations of cheating started making rounds on social media following entertainment commentator Musa Khawula's Tweet on Tuesday claiming that Vyno had been cosying up with amapiano musician, Bontle Smith. "Vyno Miller is said to be cheating on his girlfriend Terry Treasure with Bontle Smith," said Musa.

Vyno Miller is said to be cheating on his girlfriend Terry Treasure with Bontle Smith. pic.twitter.com/mxygbRhC5L — Musa Khawula (@MusaKhawula) April 26, 2022 The couple became fan favourites on the show and seemed to be head-over-heels in love just a few weeks ago when they were gifting each other and sharing snaps together in Instagram. While adult content creator and make-up artist Treasure hasn't publicly commented on Vyno Miller's post, her fans have been making their views loud and clear. "Love this for Terry," posted @NxumaloTutuh. "The way you were bashing her looks and talking about how you are not attracted to her showed that you didn't deserve her."

Love this for Terry. 🥺 The way you were bashing her looks and talking about how you are not attracted to her showed that you didn't deserve her. https://t.co/cuPKYJSDDA — Slindile Tutuh Nxumalo (@NxumaloTutuh) April 27, 2022 "My Treasure is finally free from your CLOUT chasing 🎉🎉🎉🎉," said @esethu_iviwe My Treasure is finally free from your CLOUT chasing 🎉🎉🎉🎉 https://t.co/eLxXXzEPF5 — . (@esethu_iviwe) April 27, 2022 "Good, because wow you do not deserve her. All the things you said about her on Big Brother to Themba and Libo, u do not deserve her at all. “Terry is a 10, a 100 even, she's hot af and you made her look like a 2 on national television. The disrespect. Thank God, she deserve better," added @Pheliswa_S.

