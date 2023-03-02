Warner Music Africa’s MD Temi Adeniji listed among Billboard’s top Women in Music

Warner Music Africa’s managing director Temi Adeniji has been enlisted among Billboard’s 2023 Women in Music. Adeniji is widely credited with playing a leading role in helping the label expand across the continent. Apart from her role as MD, she’s also Warner Music’s SVP Strategy sub-Saharan Africa.

Apart from Adeniji, other African execs were honoured by the platform, including Rebecca “Dimplez” Ijeoma and Titilope Adesanya. The actual event was hosted at the YouTube Theater in Los Angeles, California on Wednesday. This year’s ceremony was hosted by award-winning writer-actress Quinta Brunson and included star attendees Heidi Klum, Erika Jayne, Victoria Monet and TWICE. SZA has been acknowledged as Billboard’s Woman of the Year. Becky G received the Impact Award and was also a performer at the show.

Lana Del Rey, Kim Petras, Rosalia, Latto, Doechii, Ivy Queen and Lainey Wilson were among the various acts who took home awards at the ceremony. “•@rosalia had a message for future female hitmakers during her Producer of the Year acceptance speech at #BBWomenInMusic,” shared Billboard. .@rosalia had a message for future female hitmakers during her Producer of the Year acceptance speech at #BBWomenInMusic. 🎧 https://t.co/C697a4kzwd — billboard (@billboard) March 2, 2023 CEO and chairperson of Epic Records Sylvia Rhone took home Billboard’s 2023 Executive of the Year.