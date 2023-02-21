Warner Music’s new local star Kiddo CSA clocks 150K views in two weeks for new Blaqbonez collabo

New kid on the block Kiddo CSA has started the year off with a bang after the music video for his latest single “Blessed”, featuring Nigerian rap and afrobeats star Blaqbonez, clocked 150K views on YouTube in just 17 days.
Over the past two weeks, the young rapper has been promoting the new video heavily on his social media, with the support of his record label, Warner Music Africa.
“’Blessed’ Out Now ft @blaqbonez. Link on my bio, Tap it, We live baby”
The single was released last September while the music video came out on February 3.
Warner Music Africa has been aggressively punting the newcomer for over a year now, even positioning him as South Africa’s next rap star.
The gifted wordsmith first gained national attention with his fiery freestyles on Instagram during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic.
He’s since been showing immense promise with a strong run of singles, features, and a debut EP titled “So Far, So Great”.
One of the highlights of Kiddo’s brief career in the limelight so far came with his November 2021 bop “Haibo” and the subsequent remix, which featured S1mba and Reason.
“Haibo” is sitting on over 150K views on YouTube, has 75K streams on Spotify alone. Nigerian star Blaqbonez on the other hand is still riding the wave of his mega-hit single “Back In Uni”.
“Back in Uni” went viral late last year after the release of his quirky and entertaining music video which parodied some of the biggest afrobeats hits of the past year, and has since evolved into a huge continental star.
The single has been certified gold in Nigeria.
He added: “Blaqbonez’s ‘Back in Uni’ has been certified gold in Nigeria 🇳🇬 after getting over 7.5 million streams.”
Blaqbonez's BACK IN UNI has been certified gold in Nigeria 🇳🇬 after getting over 7.5 million streams pic.twitter.com/yjD4l5W4Ne— Official Celedon (@0fficialceledon) February 18, 2023