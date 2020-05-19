Warren Masemola's beard and eyebrows steals the show in birthday post
Revered local actor Warren Masemola celebrated his birthday on Monday, May 18.
Born in Garankuwa, but raised in Soshanguve, Pretoria, Masemola first gained popularity after joining the eTV soapie, Scandal in 2008.
He played Lentswe Mokethi, a role that opened many opportunities for him.
Since then, he never looked back and has killed every role given, sweeping multiple awards along the way.
On his birthday, the seasoned actor received lots of love from his colleagues in the industry as well as his fans.
“Eat the fish, leave the bones”— Warren Masemola (@warrenmasemola) May 18, 2020
I am grateful to God and my parents for life.a happy birthday to self. pic.twitter.com/nSgXrVsr8U
Happy birthday @warrenmasemola skhokho sa Sosha, legentsa la Pitori, legende la Afrika Borwa, superstar sa lefase. Morwa’ Masemola! I like how we all think we’ve seen the best of you but we only just started cos the best is yet to come. Ke go rata pap!— Rami Chuene🌈🏳️🌈 (@ramichuene) May 18, 2020
Join us as we wish the super talented thespian @warrenmasemola a wonderful birthday 🎉— TV Mzansi (@TvMzansi) May 18, 2020
This multi-award winning actor is one of the most celebrated actor for his impeccable acting range. From Tjovityo, The Republic, Isibaya, Ses’Top La, Ring Of Lies to name a few. Enjoy your day pic.twitter.com/EOOhV3inhX
His fans also added spice by poking fun at his new look seeing that he now has a full beard and thick eyebrows.
Noor marn, Happy Birthday Mara nor, this isn't you, where did you buy the beard pic.twitter.com/ER8o93CCA5— K a t l e h o 🇮🇹 (@katleho_ts) May 18, 2020
Just when I think I’ve seen it all. Boom Warren has eyebrows 🙆🏽♂️ pic.twitter.com/wsD0rPWiAT— Ntokozo (@Mugqa_Line) May 18, 2020
A connecting beard. 🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔 pic.twitter.com/37f8kBSgN6— Oros lover 🌈🌈🌈 (@Multi_Floyd) May 18, 2020
Warren, you have eyebrows?— PÉPÉ (@Tsoli07) May 18, 2020
In other news, Masemola is also expecting his first child. He shared the news on Instagram.