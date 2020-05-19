Warren Masemola's beard and eyebrows steals the show in birthday post

Revered local actor Warren Masemola celebrated his birthday on Monday, May 18.

Born in Garankuwa, but raised in Soshanguve, Pretoria, Masemola first gained popularity after joining the eTV soapie, Scandal in 2008.

He played Lentswe Mokethi, a role that opened many opportunities for him.

Since then, he never looked back and has killed every role given, sweeping multiple awards along the way.

On his birthday, the seasoned actor received lots of love from his colleagues in the industry as well as his fans.