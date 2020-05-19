EntertainmentCelebrity NewsLocal
Warren Masemola. Picture: Twitter
Warren Masemola. Picture: Twitter

Warren Masemola's beard and eyebrows steals the show in birthday post

By Entertainment Reporter Time of article published 48m ago

Share this article:

Revered local actor Warren Masemola celebrated his birthday on Monday, May 18.

Born in Garankuwa, but raised in Soshanguve, Pretoria, Masemola first gained popularity after joining the eTV soapie, Scandal in 2008. 

He played Lentswe Mokethi, a role that opened many opportunities for him. 

Since then, he never looked back and has killed every role given, sweeping multiple awards along the way. 

On his birthday, the seasoned actor received lots of love from his colleagues in the industry as well as his fans. 

His fans also added spice by poking fun at his new look seeing that he now has a full beard and thick eyebrows. 

In other news, Masemola is also expecting his first child. He shared the news on Instagram. 

Share this article:

Related Articles