WATCH: 4 funny South Africans spread laughter with coronavirus parodies

From witty skits to musical remakes, it seems that Mzansi's sense of humour is what’s banding us together (whilst apart) during the coronavirus pandemic.

Influencers, musicians and even ordinary people have been taking to social media to lighten spirits of fellow South Africans using their sharp wit to spread laughter and smiles across the country during the 21-day lockdown period.

Here are four people who have made hilarious videos during the lockdown:





Constantia mom parodies





Cape Town born actress Cassidy Nicholson (@cnickroute) started up a TikTok account purely due to boredom during South Africa’s lockdown. Having starred in various international films she’s most recently been using her talent to parody “Constantia moms” during this period of social distancing.





The final results have had fellow South Africans in tears of laughter with many complementing her ability to get in character.





Nicholson’s initial video, which has now become part of the series following the same theme, has amassed over 144k likes with top commenters commending her spot on accent and use of tone. With videos posted daily, it seems Nicholson has found the perfect muse in a pandemic to channel her wit and share positivity with the entire country.





Corona chronicles by The Kiffness





David Scott, founder of the live electronic act, The Kiffness, has been keeping himself busy during lockdown by creating entertaining videos for his fans.





His first video was posted to Facebook shortly after President Cyril Ramaphosa demonstrated the coronavirus-safe elbow greeting on March 15.





With lyrics like “Caught in a lockdown no escape from this quarantine,” his corona-esque rendition of "Bohemian Rhapsody" by Queen has been shared over 100k times, making it his most popular cover of the lot.





He’s since rewritten the lyrics to the likes of Tubthumping’s "I Get Knocked Down"(I Get Locked Down), the Plain White T's "Hey There Delilah" (Hey There Corona) and Queen's "Bohemian Rhapsody" (Lockdown Rhapsody).





The videos are both smart and funny if you’re looking for an instant mood-booster.





Relatable skits





South African television personality, influencer, comedian, actor and YouTuber, Lasizwe has been relishing in the goldmine of inspiration he’s struck because of the lockdown.





On his channel, he chronicled the amusing reality faced by couples who are physical-distancing together as well as how black and white moms have reacted to signs and symptoms of the coronavirus differently.





“The white mom always recommends visiting a doctor and black Mom has a special recipe to cleanses [sic] everything,” he said in the video. Relatable and oh so amusing, you’ll be refreshing his page, constantly waiting for more.





Videos of hope





An electrical engineer from Port Elizabeth recently had a video of his catch the attention of thousands of South Africans.





Christy Moodley posted an edit of a Mr Bean clip with captions that display how fast South Africa acted in response to the pandemic.





With over 400k views and 30k shares, he captioned the uplifting video with the words, “We will overcome this, one way or another.”



