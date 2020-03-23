WATCH: 7-year-old SA superhero Super Mash combats coronavirus

South Africa’s youngest philanthropist Supe rMash is doing joins millions of celebrities and influencers around the globe in the bit to combat the spread of the coronavirus. His mission is to inform his peers about the coronavirus pandemic, reiterating what the health minister, President Ramaphosa and the experts have been drilling in terms basic health care. SuperMash, the fictional superhero character that was created by 7-year-old Prince Mashawana and artist Jolinda Nel in 2019 is embarking on a journey to ensure that kids in South Africa are well informed and are taking the precautionary measure to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. In a video shared on his social media platforms, the young star is heard saying: " You can be own hero," from a song titled "SuperMash" by upcoming pop star T Nale. He simply captioned the video: "The road show begins. We did sanitize our hands."

Watch the video below:

Commenting on the outbreak, the youngstar said: "Super Mash is the voice of young kids who face challenges or negative circumstances and the current coronavirus outbreak affects society in general including kids. It's important to have someone kids can identify with educating them about such a problem."

Super Mash gave tips on helping to prevent the spread of the coronavirus:

Super Mash is the country’s first black child superhero, who encourages young kids to see themselves as heroes.

The idea is for him to be the friend that can share his superpowers, and this is unleashed by wearing the Super Mash wristband.

Not only will children be better equipped to meet and overcome challenges, but they will also learn the true depth of the power within themselves as they assume personal responsibility, grow emotionally and boost self-awareness.



