WATCH: A mask can’t stop people from recognizing Somizi

Media personality Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung took to social media to express his shock at how people were still able to recognise his famous face under his mask.

The star, who is currently living in Ballito’s exclusive Zimbali Coastal Resort & Estate following the death of his mother, posted a hilarious video on his Instagram page about a trip to the grocery store that saw him getting recognised by the store manager.

“Let me tell you what happened, I am at a supermarket wearing a mask and this is what I look like so how do people recognise me? I know I am famous but I am thinking that this mask is going to help, which it does; but then I can see people are looking at me”, he said.

The star went on to say that while in the store he started to walk differently so that people would not recognise him but that did not help.

He said that the most shocking part of his experience was that it was a white man that recognised him.