AKA was also spotted out and about with his baby mama DJ Zinhle, in Cape Town, sparking rumours the two may have kissed and made up. The award-winning rapper is in his hometown for a performance at Rands CPT - Taste The Culture event on Sunday, and made sure to spend some time with friends and family in Mitchells Plain, where he grew up.

The "Fela in Versace" hitmaker, whose real name is Kiernan Forbes, 30, was spotted in Westridge when he went to say hello to his granny, and even visited a local hotspot, Premium Sports Bar.

“He walked to the pub from his granny’s house, randomly walked into Premium Sports Bar around 3pm and chilled with the owner and two others,” says a source.

“He had a few beers at the bar but said he didn’t want to eat there because he didn't want ruin his appetite for his grandma's homemade food.

“It’s really cool that he walked around and didn’t use his car to get to the pub.”

AKA posted a picture of himself and two boys from the street where he grew up on Instagram with the caption “It’s Good to be home”.

Rocking a black skull T-shirt, black jeans and takkies, he chatted with kids and neighbours.

Meanwhile, AKA and Zinhle were spotted at the Waterfront, with Zinhle sporting new red hair while AKA stood out with his bleached head.

Aka and dj zinhle are doing this co-parenting thing right even when Kairo is not there they still co-parenting each other😭🔥😅



You guys should learn this what co-parenting means!! THREAD pic.twitter.com/DYURZYEG6k — Apex Wrld (@APEXworld_) November 27, 2018

The two, who broke up after AKA cheated with Bonang Matheba, have a daughter, Kairo, 3, together.