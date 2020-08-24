WATCH: AKA and his bae’s kitchen dance might be new couple goals

It is no secret that AKA is completely smitten with his girlfriend, Nelli Tembe. The “Fela In Versace” rapper has made it very clear that he is happy and has also made his acts of affection very public, and by the looks of things, his fans love it. The “Energy” hitmaker has made it clear before that he's a "love out loud" type of man, and over the weekend he and his girlfriend had a blast showing off some of the fun they have when they are together. Revealing that he's joined TikTok and that he and Nelli are fans of musical duo Disclosure, AKA posted a video of a smooth dance-off in his kitchen on Instagram. In a scene that could only be described as something out of a romantic comedy, the pair got goofy as they danced, with AKA taking centre stage and Nelli jamming along as she stood over the stove cooking.

Look below:

Although the video gives insight into the type of relationship the pair have, AKA has in the past celebrated how private Nelli is.

In May this year, he made it clear to his fans that he is enjoying every moment of dating a woman who isn't a celebrity for the first time in more than a decade.

He also made it clear to fans who had hoped for his latest girlfriend to be the love interest in one of his music videos, that it won't happen, because she is incredibly private.

Earlier this year Nelli and AKA jetted off to Cape Town where they spent their Valentine's Day weekend.

Taking to his Instagram Stories, the rapper shared videos of their Valentine's Day getaway at the V&A Waterfront in Cape Town.

The couple were seen walking around with Nelli placing a kiss on the rapper's cheek. They also stopped for lunch and Supa Mega gifted her with a white and red teddy bear for the month of love.