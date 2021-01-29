WATCH: AKA and Kairo Forbes’ Mentos experiment goes wrong

Looks like South African rapper, AKA has been spending some quality time with his daughter, Kairo Forbes.

In a recent video posted on Kairo’s busy Instagram page, which boasts 1 million followers, the father and daughter looked happy as they undertook a DIY science experiment - however not all goes as planned.

At the start of the video Kairo explains to viewers that they are going to do the Mentos experiment.

The popular experiment involves adding a few Mentos to a bottle of Coke. The sweets catalyse the release of gas from the beverage, which creates an eruption that pushes most of the liquid up and out of the bottle.

AKA and Kairo set up the experiment in the garden, but something went wrong and before you know it, the Coke starts to overflow out of the bottle.