WATCH: AKA purchases new BMW valued at R2 million

AKA recently added a new ride to his growing car collection. The “Lemons (Lemonade)” hitmaker took to his Instagram to share a video of him collecting his latest purchase, a new BMW X7 M50i. In the video, AKA is seen in the frame rubbing his hands with his new car in the background covered with a net and a bow on top of it.

Story continues below Advertisement

“Today is the day,” he says excitedly in the video. “We are here at Dada Motors Potch. They always sort me out, shout out Fayaz and uncle over there. It’s a Friday, it’s a holy day, we give thanks today. Shout out to Dada Motors Potch and the whole team.” AKA then goes on to cheer as one of the men from the dealership pulls down the net to reveal the car’s dark-blue exterior. He captioned his post: “God is the greatest. A Thank You to @dada_motors_potch family for looking after me for so many years. Have an awesome weekend!!! Remember to keep your head down, work hard, mize all distractions and good things can happen.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AKA (@akaworldwide) AKA has long been a big fan of BMW. He’s previously shared images and videos on social media of several different models that’s he’s owned, including a BMW X5, BMW X6M, BMW i8, BMW 760Li and a BMW X50i. He’s also rapped about the car on songs in the past. In his 2020 hit single “Casino” featuring Sho Madjozi and Flvme, he rapped: “Yeah, I got the Beamer, last number. Sit in the back to smoke ganja, pops got his first BMW. We was on top of Kilimanjaro, trouble. I don’t wanna burst your bubble, all I ever do is flourish.”