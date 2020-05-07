WATCH: AKA says he regrets insulting Cassper Nyovest's parents

Rapper AKA said he regrets directing insults at his arch-rival Cassper Nyovest's parents. The "Baddest" star said that in the heat of the moment he got carried away but would like to put the incident behind him. Of all the things that have happened during the 5-year-long beef between the rappers, AKA insulting Cassper's parents on Twitter has been the one thing most fans and industry peers have not been able to “get over”. Speaking to Slikour in an Instagram Live interview, AKA said it was a mistake. “I f**ken make mistakes. I f**k up, I say things sometimes that I shouldn't say, so what” he began saying.

To which Slikour says "Like what?"

“I think it's bad...you know I regret cussing the dude's (Cassper) parents out. You know I don't think I should have done that,” AKA said.

The rapper said while he regrets the way it went down, he wanted people to know that at the time, he felt like he was being “aggravated”.

“At the time I felt like I was being aggravated, so you know ... I lost my sh**. I wish I could take it back, but I can't so now I just gotta keep it moving and keep doing my thing.

Keep making music, keep making money and keep making people feel entertained, making them laugh, cry and think.”

Listen to the brief clip from their interview below: