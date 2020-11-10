WATCH: AKA says whoever loses the boxing match has to 'shut the f**k up for life'

Local rapper AKA appeared on “The Ebro Show” with Ebro Darden where he spoke about his new album, his boxing match with Cassper Nyovest and talks about police brutality. Appearing on the Apple Music show, the “Casino” rapper kicked things off by explaining the inspiration behind “Bhovamania” and why he labelled it an EP. “I’m calling it an EP even though it’s album-length, because it’s all centred around a concept, an aesthetic, and it’s the first time I’ve done it this way.” Speaking about the boxing match the arch-rivals have been hyping up for the most part of 2020. Supa Mega said that while it was scheduled to happening this year, they have settled on having it in May 2021.

Furthermore, the Energy star shared the stakes for the match stating that “whoever loses has to shut the f**k up for life” and declaring that it’s not going to be him.

Talking about their ongoing rivalry, Ebro brought up the twar that happened earlier this year where AKA decide to swear at Cassper’s parents.

Which the “Friday Night” rapper mentioned was “deep” in his interview with the Hot 97 radio host previously.

However, AKA defended his comments about Mufasa’s parents stating that “at the end of the day, this is hip hop. This is rap. It’s not kindergarten.

“It’s a contact sport and these things happen. I will guarantee you, I don’t spend my times wandering around wondering what the f**k is going on over on that side.

“Things have been said and things have been done. So the f**k what?”

AKA also talked about the going issues with regards to police brutality on the African continent and said: “We are all bound as Africans.

“That’s intrinsic in all Africans, is to see when your brother or sister is being oppressed, you use your voice and your platform.

“Even in South Africa we have our own police brutality. You can link all African people together with those types of experiences.”

Watch a snippet of the interview below: