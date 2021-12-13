WATCH: AKA shares throwback video of himself and Anele Tembe

Hip hop heavyweight AKA shared a throwback video of himself and his late fiancée Anele “Nellie” Tembe. Taking to Instagram this weekend, the star shared a video of himself and Anele dancing in the kitchen while she prepares a meal.

While there was no caption from AKA, many of his followers commented on it, sending him messages of strength. AKA used Douha (Mali Mali) by Disclosure and Fatouamata Diawara. See below: View this post on Instagram A post shared by AKA (@akaworldwide) In October the rapper paid a moving tribute to Anele on what would have been her 23rd birthday.

He released the song Tears Run Dry in memory of his partner, who who allegedly fell to her death from the 10th floor of the Pepperclub Hotel in Cape Town on Sunday, April 11. In the song, the star talks about his heartbreak, and he’s also reminiscing on the good memories they shared. He also expresses how he misses the love of his life. “First thing on my mind when I wake up, I cannot feel sunshine cause you’re ... nothing else can replace us ... tried to break down and cry but all my tears run dry,” says AKA.

“I saw you in my dreams, maybe that’s why I’m terrified to sleep, not because I don’t want to look you up again, but because when I wake up, reality gets deep.” In July, the National Prosecuting Authority announced that the case of Tembe’s death had been re-opened. This comes after reports that the inquest concluded in May. In a statement sent to IOL Entertainment, Western Cape NPA spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said the NPA had returned the case to the police, a standard procedure when a person dies of unnatural causes.