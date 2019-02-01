AKA. Picture: Instagram

Local rapper AKA showed off his vosho skills on Instagram as part of the Powerball Dance Challenge. The Ithuba National Lottery's Powerball pot is currently a whopping R150 million and it has Mzansi doing all kinds of things as a good luck charm to bag the prize, that it even started the hashtag Powerball Dance Challenge on social media.

Several South African celebs, including Supa Mega, participated in the challenge, tagging their peers to do the same.

And while it's unclear in the "Fela in Versace" actually plays the lotto, he flexed his vosho skills and tagged "Banomoya" star Busiswa to follow suit.

Known for her epic vosho ability, the "Bazoyenza" star also posted her challenge video along with other celebs such as Dr Malinga and Candice Abrahams.



