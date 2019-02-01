Local rapper AKA showed off his vosho skills on Instagram as part of the Powerball Dance Challenge.
The Ithuba National Lottery's Powerball pot is currently a whopping R150 million and it has Mzansi doing all kinds of things as a good luck charm to bag the prize, that it even started the hashtag Powerball Dance Challenge on social media.
Several South African celebs, including Supa Mega, participated in the challenge, tagging their peers to do the same.
And while it's unclear in the "Fela in Versace" actually plays the lotto, he flexed his vosho skills and tagged "Banomoya" star Busiswa to follow suit.
Introducing the GREATEST VOSHO OF ALL TIME!!! 😂😂😂😂😂😂 Thank you @DrMalinga, challenge accepted! Powerball and Powerball PLUS are at a Whooping total jackpots of R200 Million this Friday. This is my mood after I win this Friday. How about you show us your moves @busiswaah? Ⓜ️ #powerballdancechallenge #ifiwinpowerball #powerballjackpot
Known for her epic vosho ability, the "Bazoyenza" star also posted her challenge video along with other celebs such as Dr Malinga and Candice Abrahams.
I see you @akaworldwide 😅But now THIS is how you bust a move!! How would YOU feel if you won this week's Powerball Jackpot?? With Powerball & Powerball PLUS jackpots at over R200 million this Friday, I can't help but Vosho all the way to play my tickets🤗💃🏾🤸🏾♀️🏋🏾♀️ I hereby challenge abantu bam laba➡️ @khaya_dladla @ashwinbossman @itstherealflame @kaygee_thevibe #powerballdancechallenge #ifiwinpowerball #powerballlevels
Yasssss Gal! Busting out my Dr Malinga moves😂😂😩 however the moves in my head and the moves that actually come out🙊😂- combo’s are not communicating!! 😂😂 #Powerballdancechallenge accepted! (@iamdjman)Can you believe The Powerball and Powerball PLUS Jackpots are at a WHOPPING total of R200 MILLION this Friday 😳🤞🏾WOW!!! What would you do with all that paper 💰 Show me what you got @mrsladylu @lisamadibe @lufunolove @nadiapepping 👏🏽💃🏽🕺🏾#PowerballJackpot #NiceLifeProblems #IfIWinPowerBall
