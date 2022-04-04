WATCH: AKA sings along to Cassper Nyovest’s 'Ngud' verse in new viral video

Enemies or frenemies? That’s the question on everyone’s lips after AKA took to the stage at a recent show and started performing Cassper Nyovest’s verse on Kwesta’s 2016 smash hit “Ngud”.

Story continues below Advertisment

“@akaworldwide rapping @casspernyovest ‘s verse on @KwestaDaKAR ‘s Ngud’ is my favourite hip hop video of the year 😂 #RHOD #BBMzansi #KonkaLive” @akaworldwide rapping @casspernyovest ‘s verse on @KwestaDaKAR ‘s Ngud’ is my favourite hip hop video of the year 😂



#RHOD #BBMzansi #KonkaLive pic.twitter.com/3eZiGeILtA — November Man (@lvzvko) April 2, 2022 Wikipedia defines a frenemy as "a person with whom one is friendly, despite a fundamental dislike or rivalry", or "a person who combines the characteristics of a friend and an enemy". That sounds about accurate to me.

AKA and Cassper are in the midst of an ongoing, long-standing rivalry that dates back to 2015 when AKA allegedly slapped Cassper, then released the searing diss track, "Composure" a short while later. Since then, the pair have had several back and forths on social media, most recently two weeks ago on Twitter when the pair accused each other of ducking and diving from their boxing bout. "You wanna be a hooligan all your life brother? We grown now!!! The back and forths are boring. Let's get a date. I would even fight you right after I drop Naak at Sun City, you can jump in right there and get a free ass whopping [email protected] Let's go !!! Stop talking!! Act!!!"

Story continues below Advertisment

You wanna be a hooligan all your life brother? We grown now!!!

The back and forths are boring. Let's get a date. I would even fight you right after I drop Naak at Sun City, you can jump in right there and get a free ass whopping .@Akaworldwide. Let's go !!! Stop talking!! Act!!! — Don Billiato (@casspernyovest) March 20, 2022 They've also had moments, although very rare, where they've expressed admiration and respect for one another. Cassper has also been spotted singing and dancing along to AKA’s music in the past. Perhaps this video of AKA singing along to Cassper's lyrics is his way of extending the olive branch and squashing the beef once and for all? Or it may turn out to be yet another false alarm. Only time will tell.