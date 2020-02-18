AKA and Nelli Tembe. Picture: Instagram

Local rapper AKA and his new girlfriend Nelli Tembe jetted off to Cape Town where they spent their Valentine's Day weekend.

Taking to his Instagram Stories, the "Fela in Versace" rapper shared videos of their Valentine's Day getaway at the V&A Waterfront in Cape Town.

The new couple is seen walking around with Tembe placing a kiss on the rapper's cheek. They also stopped for lunch and Supa Mega gifted her with a white and red teddy bear for the month of love. 
AKA and Nelli Tembe. Video: Instagram Stories
Picture: Instagram Stories

This comes after the "Jika" rapper split from his baby mama, DJ Zinhle, for the second time last month. 

AKA then sent Twitter in a spin when he posted a picture of Tembe on his Instagram page leaving many fans shocked since he was still supposedly with the "Umlilo" hitmaker over the festive season. 

However, after both of them unfollowed each other on social media and subsequently went on separate destination holidays, with AKA spending his downtime in South Korea, and DJ ZInhle having a BFF retreat with Pearl Thusi in Mauritius. 

Fans then speculated that the power couple once again split up. 

Following weeks of guessing, the "Baddest" rapper did confirm on Metro FM that they have gone their separate ways when he told DJs Sphectacula and Naves in the interview that he went on holiday “as a single man” for the first time in years.