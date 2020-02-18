AKA and Nelli Tembe. Picture: Instagram

Local rapper AKA and his new girlfriend Nelli Tembe jetted off to Cape Town where they spent their Valentine's Day weekend. Taking to his Instagram Stories, the "Fela in Versace" rapper shared videos of their Valentine's Day getaway at the V&A Waterfront in Cape Town.

The new couple is seen walking around with Tembe placing a kiss on the rapper's cheek. They also stopped for lunch and Supa Mega gifted her with a white and red teddy bear for the month of love.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video AKA and Nelli Tembe. Video: Instagram Stories

Picture: Instagram Stories

This comes after the "Jika" rapper split from his baby mama, DJ Zinhle, for the second time last month.

AKA then sent Twitter in a spin when he posted a picture of Tembe on his Instagram page leaving many fans shocked since he was still supposedly with the "Umlilo" hitmaker over the festive season.